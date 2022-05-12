Unfortunate the way minorities are being attacked, Judiciary is not coming forward: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party’s President Mehbooba Mufti commented on the recent communal clashes taking place in various parts of the country and the use of bulldozer action and said that the Judiciary is not coming forward to take Suo Moto cognizance of such incidents. “It's very unfortunate the way minorities are being attacked, their houses are being bulldozed. The judiciary is not coming forward to take Suo Moto cognizance of such incidents,” said the PDP President on May 11.