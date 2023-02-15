Unemployment because of brain, spine cancer related to more pain, depression: Study

According to a study, people who are unemployed due to brain or spine cancer may have more severe feelings of pain, discomfort, worry, and depression than people with the same illnesses who are employed. The study was published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study involved 277 people with primary central nervous system tumours, which are caused when abnormal cells form in the tissues of the brain or spinal cord. Participants had an average age of 45. The 200 people who were employed either full-time, part-time, or self-employed were compared to 77 people who were unemployed.