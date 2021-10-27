Underprivileged children design earthen lamps to fuel their education in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar-based NGO ‘Ashayen’ is working for the development for the underprivileged children. Underprivileged children, especially rag pickers are designing earthen lamps to fuel their education. Around 58 children associated with all five centres of the NGO are painting ‘diyas’ ahead of Diwali.