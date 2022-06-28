Under second round of PLI Scheme DPIIT approves 15 companies for white goods

While speaking about the Central Government’s PLI scheme, Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Anil Agrawal on June 28 said that 15 companies have been selected under the PLI scheme in the second round for white goods.“We have approved 15 companies in round 2 for white goods which will invest Rs 1368 cr. They'll have total production of Rs 25583 cr over the next 5 years. Over 4000 to get direct employment,” said Agrawal. “1st round held last year approved 46 companies. Adding rounds 1 and 2, it makes 61 companies with a total investment of Rs 6632 cr with production value of 1,22,671 cr and employment of over 46,000 people. Of these 33 are AC companies and 28 LED companies,” he added.