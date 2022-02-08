Under PM Modi's leadership, Northeast is moving towards development: Kiren Rijiju

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on February 07, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted and said that under PM Modi's leadership, the Northeast is moving towards development. “There was a time when Congress used to rule in Northeast. Slowly people saw that they are not getting any benefit. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Northeast is moving towards development. PM has echoed sentiments of people of India in the Parliament today,” said Kiren Rijiju.