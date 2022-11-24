Under-construction wall of govt school collapsed in Chennai 1 injured

The under-construction wall of a government school collapsed in the Triplicane area of Chennai on November 23. As per the locals in the area, the school building is around 70 years old. 3 cars, 2 Autos and 2 Bikes were damaged in the incident. Soon after the incident, the fire department launched a rescue operation. Later, DMK leader from Chennai West district reached the incident site.