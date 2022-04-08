UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council India abstains from voting

The United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. India abstained in the UNGA on a vote moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.