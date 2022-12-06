Search icon
UN has accepted this year as International year of millets on India’s request: Piyush Goyal

The United Nations has accepted this year as the International year of millets on India’s request said Union Minister Piyush Goyal at ‘Millets-Smart Nutritive Food’ Conclave on December 05 in New Delhi. Speaking at ‘Millets-Smart Nutritive Food’ Conclave, Piyush Goyal said, “The UN has accepted this year as the international year of millets on India's request. PM Modi consistently promoted millets as a food that will help take nutrition to the remotest parts of India.”

