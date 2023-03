Umesh Pal’s murder accused killed in police encounter in Prayagraj

Umesh Pal’s murder accused Vijay alias Usman Chowdhary was killed in police encounter in Prayagraj’s Kaundhiyara police station area on March 6. The accused was sent to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for post-mortem. The emergency medical officer of the hospital said, “The patient was brought dead. After the examinations were done the body was sent to the morgue for the post-mortem.”