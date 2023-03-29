Umesh Pal’s mother demands death sentence for Atiq Ahmed

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict, Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi on March 28 demanded a death sentence for accused Atiq Ahmed in abduction case.Speaking to ANI, Shanti Devi said, “We don't have the strength to fight a case in the time to come. He should be sentenced to death by hanging. If he is sentenced to life imprisonment, he can do anything from jail. He got my son killed from jail. He won't let us live if he remains there.”The Court will hear only the abduction case today and is likely to pronounce the verdict today. Security was beefed up outside Umesh Pal’s residence in Prayagraj as well.