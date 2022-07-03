Umesh Kolhe Murder: Navneet Rana demands enquiry against Amravati CP

Soon after the Umesh Kolhe murder case came forward, Amravati MP Navneet Ravi Rana on July 02 in Mumbai, demanded an enquiry against the Amravati Commissioner of Police (CP) and alleged that the CP was trying to supress the case. “We wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he took action by sending NIA. After 12 days Amravati CP came in front of the media and said that the case is similar to the Udaipur murder and is related to content posted about Nupur Sharma,” the MP said. “After 12 days she's giving clarification on the incident. She first said that it's robbery and tried to suppress the case. Enquiry must also be done against Amravati CP,” she added.