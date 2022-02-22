Ukraine-Russia tensions: India appeals to both sides to maintain international peace, security at UNSC

Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia, India emphasised the need for both the sides to restrain and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure for a mutually amicable solution. India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti at UNSC said, “Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and Nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us.” “We strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” he added.