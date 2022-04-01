Ukraine operation is not a war, military infrastructure targeted: Russian Foreign Minister

Defending Russia’s military operation in Ukraine which was started on February 24, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on April 01 stated that it was a special operation, not a war, and military infrastructure was targeted. “You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation; military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime of building the capacity to present any threat to Russia,” said Lavrov while addressing a Press Conference in Delhi.