Ukraine Crisis Will donate his body to hospital says Naveen’s father

Naveen’s father Shekhar Gyana Gaudar on March 21 in Bengaluru, informed that they will donate his body to a hospital after performing the student’s last rituals. “We will perform the rituals as per our tradition and then we will donate his body to Davangere's SS Hospital,” Naveen’s father said. Naveen Shekhappa was an Indian student who was killed during military operations in Ukraine.