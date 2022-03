Ukraine crisis: Want peace to prevail in the World, says LS Speaker Om Birla

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 01 expressed desire for peace to prevail all over the Globe. “We want peace to prevail in the world. The world should stay as a family and every country should stay peacefully inside its own borders. India has always believed in maintaining peace and healthy relations with other countries,” said the LS Speaker.