Ukraine crisis: Union Minister Virendra Kumar welcomes Indian students at Delhi airport

A flight carrying the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on March 02 welcomed the students at the airport. The special flight arrived in the national capital from Romania’s capital Bucharest. Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. “The Prime Minister of the country is worrying for each and every child. Four ministers have also been sent to four countries so that all the children from Ukraine can reach those countries and then they can be brought back safely to the country,” Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar added.