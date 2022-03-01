Ukraine crisis: Union Minister RK Singh welcomes Indian students at Delhi airport

A special flight from Budapest, Hungary arrived at Delhi airport on March 01. Union Power Minister RK Singh welcomed the Indian nationals upon their arrival from war-torn Ukraine. The government of India has launched a multi-prong evacuation plan under 'Operation Ganga' intending to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. “Government is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded there. Four ministers deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, help desk of Ministry of Power, officers of the Ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need,” he added.