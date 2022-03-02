Ukraine Crisis: Union Minister Jitendra Singh receives Indian students at Delhi airport

A flight carrying the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine arrived in Delhi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh on March 02 welcomed the students at the airport. The special flight arrived in the national capital via Istanbul, Turkey. The students, along with the Union Minister, chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at the airport while holding the Indian flag. Government of India launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine. While speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, “About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where is she from, like state-wise, but she replied, "I'm from India." They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents.”