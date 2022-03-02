Ukraine crisis: Russian President will have to pay high price over long run: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden, on March 02 (IST) reiterated that his Russian Counterpart President Vladimir Putin will have to pay a high price over the long run. “Putin may make gains on the battlefield but he will have to continue to pay a high price over the long run. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he is ever,” said Joe Biden. He was addressing the first state of the Union address in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives.