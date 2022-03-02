Ukraine crisis: President Biden announces closure of US airspace to all Russian flights

US President Joe Biden, on March 02 (IST) announced closure of American airspace to all Russian flights following Russian invasion of Ukraine. “US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights,” said Joe Biden. He was addressing the first state of the Union address in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives.