Ukraine crisis Over 10000 refugees are coming to Berlin on daily basis says Jens Ploetner

Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner, while addressing at a press conference on March 30 said that over 10,000 refugees are coming in Berlin on daily basis amid the Ukraine crisis. “Berlin is full of Ukrainian refugees, every day over 10,000-15,000 refugees are coming to the city. Train stations are swarmed with them, while almost every street in Berlin has cars having Ukrainian number plate,” he said.