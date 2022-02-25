Ukraine Crisis: No plans to talk to Putin, says US President Joe Biden

While addressing the Ukraine crisis, US President Joe Biden on February 25 said that he has no plans to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also alleged that President Putin wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. “I have no plans to talk to Russian President Putin. He wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. I think his ambitions are completely contrary to the place where the rest of the world has arrived,” Biden said.