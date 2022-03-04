Ukraine crisis Mansukh Mandaviya welcomes Indian Nationals on their arrival at Delhi airport

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on March 04 welcomed the Indian students on their arrival at Delhi airport. A special flight under Operation Ganga evacuated Indian Nationals from the war-torn Ukraine. Notably, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, several residents and overseas citizens have fled the war-torn country. Government of India launched Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine.