Ukraine Crisis: European Union shuts airspace to Russian Airlines

Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, European Union is closing its airspace to the Russian Airlines. European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on February 27, while addressing a Press Conference in Brussels, said, “We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered, or Russian controlled aircraft including the private jets of oligarchs. Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU.”