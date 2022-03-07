Ukraine crisis: Embassy making arrangements to evacuate around 600 students stranded in Sumy, says MoS V Muraleedharan

Amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on March 07 informed that around 600 students are stranded in Sumy and the Embassy is making arrangements to evacuate them. “Out of 20,000 Indian citizens, we've been able to evacuate more than 16,000 citizens. Around 3,000 citizens are still there in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Around 600 students are there in Sumy. The Embassy is making arrangements to evacuate them,” said Muraleedharan.