Ukraine crisis Centre State trying their best to evacuate students says Karnataka CM Bommai

As the 'Operation Ganga' continues, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on March 01 assured that the Central Government and State Government are making every effort to evacuate students back from Ukraine. “Government of India and Karnataka government are trying their best to evacuate students from Ukraine. We have deputed officers at Delhi and Mumbai airports for the smooth transition of students to Karnataka,” said the Chief Minister.