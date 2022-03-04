Ukraine crisis About 400 students left around 400 to leave today says Indian Envoy to Slovakia

Talking about the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, India’s Ambassador to Slovakia Vanlalhuma on March 04 said about 400 students have already left the country and another 400 students are expected to leave on March 04. “This morning one SpiceJet flight is leaving with 188 students. We are expecting the Indian Air Force plane to leave in the afternoon with about 210 more students. About 400 have already gone on two flights. Then we have two more flights to go today and one more flight tomorrow,” said Vanlalhuma while speaking to ANI. “Accommodation for students, transportation is the challenge from our side. From their side, the challenge is to cross the border. But we've been able to meet these challenges as best as we can,” he added.