Ukraine crisis: A 'wake-up' call for Europe, developments in Asia: S Jaishankar

The Ukraine crisis could be a 'wake-up call' for Europe as Asia's growth has been lifeless in the last ten years. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar countered criticism of India's position on the Russian aggression against Ukraine. He emphasised on West being blind to Afghanistan's instability and criticised the West's continuous pressure on Asia's "rules-based" region.