Ukraine attack: People hold ‘anti-war’ protest outside White House in Washington

After Russia launched ‘Military Operation’ against Ukraine, demonstrators on February 24, gathered outside the White House, in Washington DC, United States to protest against the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The protestors called President Vladimir Putin to halt the military aggression against Ukraine. They also urged President Biden to support Ukraine, such as imposing harsher sanctions on Russia than the ones already instituted. “Stop the war and bring peace,” said one of the protesters. They stood outside the White House in bitter cold and rainy weather.