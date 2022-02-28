Ukraine Ambassador to UN reads out hotline number for relatives of Russian soldiers in Ukraine at UNSC

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, read out the telephone number at which the relatives of the Russian soldiers in Ukraine can contact. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “Line and dedicated website have been shut down (by Russia). I want to read the telephone number for anyone in Russia who would like to call.”