UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy walk through Kyiv streets amid Russian invasion

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walked through the streets of Kyiv in Ukraine on April 10. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.