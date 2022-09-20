Search icon
UK-India trade ties – “Diwali Dhamaka this year”

Briefing about the latest development in India and United Kingdom (UK) business trade, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on September 20 said that the UK is eyeing to complete the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Diwali and want to write a new chapter in India-UK bilateral relations. “Both PMs are committed to further strengthening Business partnerships between India and UK. We have a high ambition to complete FTA by Diwali which will increase employment and bring economic development to India over the next 25 years,” he said.

