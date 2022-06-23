Ujjain will become epitome of cleanliness says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 22 said that Ujjain will become an epitome of cleanliness and education hub. “Did Congress ever do as many developmental works in Ujjain as we did? They never even thought about it. Ujjain will go to places. It will become an epitome of cleanliness, a smart city and education hub. Metro will come here from Indore,” he said.