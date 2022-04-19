Ujjain Digital countdown timers installed to keep track of expansion work at Mahakaleshwar Temple

To ensure timely completion of ongoing second phase of expansion work at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain administration installed digital countdown timers on April 18. Through these digital timers, the contractors and workers will get information about the stipulated time limit to complete the work. The expansion of the Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain is going on under the Smart City Project. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 700 crore. The work of the first phase has almost been completed.