UIDAI launches new toll-free number, AI chat support to check Aadhaar card status and more

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduces a new interactive voice response (IVR) technology-based customer service. To use the IVR-enabled services, customers must dial the toll-free number ‘1947’. It’s a cost-free, 24X7 service. Customers can use it to check the status of their PVC/ Aadhaar cards or receive status via SMS.