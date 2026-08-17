UGC-NET Retest Announced Fresh Exam Dates for English Commerce and Sociology

NTA announced fresh re-examination dates for three UGC-NET subjects today.Testing agency acknowledged spelling errors and repeated questions in official statement.Rahul Gandhi criticized testing agency following errors in question paper preparation.He questioned testing agency about paper safety and administrative standards.Opposition leader highlighted trouble caused by delayed national examination schedule.Congress party demanded better oversight regarding conduct of key competitive exams.Testing authority confirmed candidates will not pay any extra exam fees.Fresh English, Commerce & Sociology exams will be held on September 9-10.Meanwhile, 84 subject exams remain completely unaffected by this decision.