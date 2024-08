UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

The SC rejects the government's appeal, claiming that the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam will increase "uncertainty and utter chaos." The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would increase "uncertainty" and "utter chaos" if it intervened in the Center's decision to suspend the UGC-NET 2024 exam because of purported paper leaks.