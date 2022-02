Udupi hijab row: Matter will be presented in High Court, says Karnataka CM

Amid the Udupi hijab row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed in Delhi that the matter will be presented in the High Court on February 08, and asked the concerned people to maintain peace.“All the concerned people (in the Udupi hijab row) should keep the peace and let the children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it,” Karnataka CM said.