हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
Top News
Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Hindi
Automobile
Education
Videos
Business
Photos
India
DNA Explainers
Entertainment
Viral News
Her DNA
Lifestyle
Sports
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos
english
2762741
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Udhampur’s ADDC holds special meeting to implement 'Back to Village' initiative
ADDC of Udhampur, Ashok Kumar held a special meeting with the village heads of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Tuesday. The agenda of the meet was to implement 'Back toVillage' initiative.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided
Chandrayaan-3 might have landed in moon's crater, 'ejecta' will reveal secrets
Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...
Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris
Most Viewed
More
8 celebrities who accidentally...
10 thirst trap pics of Jacquel...
7 basic things astronauts can'...
7 unknown facts about Mithun C...
7 things to keep under your pi...
Speed Reads
More
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...
'Terrorism has no place in our world': PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Middle East crisis
Watch: Man's brilliant dance moves on 'Aaj Ki Raat' breaks the internet, video goes viral
FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe
7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get 3-4% DA hike before Diwali?
Most Watched
More
Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As
Ukraine-Russia War: Airports Shut, One Dead As Ukraine Launc
Bangladesh Political Crisis: How Sheikh Hasina's Removal Wil
Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerj
Bangladesh Political Crisis: How Ex-Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Ha
DNA Originals
More
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you