Uddhav Thackeray hatching conspiracy to kill me like Mansukh Hiren, alleges Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on April 24 alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is hatching plots to do along the lines of what was done with Mansukh Hiren and said that he has informed the Centre about the attack on him. “I have informed the Home Secretary at Centre about the attack. He has sought a report on the attack. A representative delegation will go to Delhi and meet the officials there. It seems that Uddhav Thackeray is hatching plots to do something on the lines of what was done with Mansukh Hiren,” he said.