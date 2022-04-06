Uddhav Thackeray has joined league of ‘pseudo seculars’ says Devendra Fadnavis

It seems that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has joined the league of pseudo seculars, said Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on April 06. “It seems that Uddhav Thackeray has joined the queue of pseudo seculars. He does not take action on loudspeakers even after High Court order but when 'Hanuman Chalisa' is played on loudspeakers, it's seized. It means Uddhav Thackeray has joined politics of pseudo-secular,” he added.