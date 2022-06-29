Udaipur Shocker: Kanhaiya Lal’s wife demands death sentence of murderers

A day after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, wife of Kanhaiya Lal on June 29 demanded capital punishment for the murderers. “We demand those people who murdered him (Kanhaiya Lal) should be hanged to death, we demand their death sentence and need justice,” he said. In the incident, two men beheaded a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.