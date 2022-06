Udaipur murder case: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place

The mortal remains of Udaipur murder victim Kanhaiya Lal Teli reached his native place in Udaipur on June 29. Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded by two youths in Udaipur's Maldas street area on June 28, reportedly for supporting Nupur Sharma over Prophet controversy row.