Udaipur: Kanhaiya Lal’s son demands encounter of murderers

A day after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, son of Kanhaiya Lal on June 29 demanded encounter of the murderers. “We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It’s needed to instil fear in them,” he said. In the incident, two men beheaded a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.