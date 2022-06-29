Udaipur Incident: Children in Madrasas being taught punishment for blasphemy is beheading, says Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), June 29 (ANI): A day after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on June 29 made a serious allegation on Madrasas teaching and said that the children are being taught in Madrasas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. “We worry when symptoms come but refuse to notice the deeper disease. Children are being taught in Madrasas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It's being taught as the law of God. What's being taught there should be examined,” said Khan.