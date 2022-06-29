Udaipur beheading: Law and order situation under control, probe underway, says SP Manoj Kumar

A day after a shopkeeper was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight in Udaipur, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar on June 29 said that Law and order situation is under control in Udaipur. “Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control,” said Kumar while speaking to ANI.