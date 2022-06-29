Udaipur beheading incident Victim’s dependents assured of recruitment in UIT

Dependents of the victim of Udaipur beheading incident have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, informed city’s Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt on June 28. He also appealed to people to maintain peace. "We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs," said Bhatt.