Udaipur beheading incident: Rajasthan CM urges people to uphold their comradeship for a united India

Hours after a video went viral on social media wherein a shopkeeper is seen being beheaded by two men in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 28 condemned the incident and appealed people to maintain peace and their brotherhood for a united India. “Two persons accused of the murder of a man in Udaipur have been arrested. No amount of condemnation is enough. Violence hinders development and companionship. We should avoid violence. We have lived peacefully together and we must continue to do so. We must learn companionship to keep India united,” said Rajasthan CM.