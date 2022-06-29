Udaipur beheading incident: Matter escalated despite both parties finding common ground

After a man was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur on June 28, the Rajasthan ADG (Law and Order) reported that the incident escalated despite the fact that both parties had struck a resolution on June 15. “On June 15, matter was resolved between both parties (Kanhaiya Lal and concerned people from Muslim community) threatening him. They reached a compromise in writing that misunderstanding has been cleared. We'll now probe concerned people on why the matter escalated,” informed Rajasthan ADG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.