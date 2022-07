Udaipur beheading incident: Curfew relaxed for 10 hours in the district

Udaipur district administration on July 03 relaxed the curfew for 10 hours starting from 8:00 am to 06:00 pm. The curfew was imposed after the gruesome murder incident of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Rajasthan government imposed section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.